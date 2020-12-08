UrduPoint.com
Borrell On Biden: At Least For 4 Years US Will Have President Who Believes In Partnership

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell expressed the belief on Tuesday that the bloc should make use of projected US President-elect Joe Biden's commitment to partnership with democratic allies, and strengthen the ties.

Neither Europe nor the US can find a "better partner" that would be "more powerful and allied", Borrell said, expressing hope it will be possible to "make multilateralism great again." At the same time, the EU foreign policy chief noted that the bloc and the US do not have identical interests, "that was not the case before [US President Donald] Trump and that will not be the case under Biden.

"

"We appreciate that at least for the next four years there will be a US president who believes in partnership with democratic allies. The first condition is to believe in it, and we need it, and we should take the most of this opportunity, I should come with not just wishes and demands but also with things to offer," Borrell said at a GLOBSEC forum.

While the outcome of the November 3 US presidential election is yet to be officially declared, all major US media have named Biden the winner.

