Borrell on Nord Stream 2: EU Can Not Ban Construction That Complies With Rules

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The European Union can not ban the construction of projects that comply with rules, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday when discussing the Nord Stream 2.

"The commission, EU institutions can not prohibit someone building infrastructure according to the rules .

.. we are in a free market economy, if there is nothing that is against it, people can invest their money in order to get a reward," Borrell told a briefing.�