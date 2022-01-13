UrduPoint.com

Borrell On Nord Stream 2: EU Can Not Ban Construction That Complies With Rules

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 05:54 PM

The European Union can not ban the construction of projects that comply with rules, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday when discussing the Nord Stream 2

"The commission, EU institutions can not prohibit someone building infrastructure according to the rules .

.. we are in a free market economy, if there is nothing that is against it, people can invest their money in order to get a reward," Borrell told a briefing.�

