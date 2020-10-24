UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Borrell, Pompeo Launched Dialogue On China, Discuss Karabakh, Belarus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 01:20 AM

Borrell, Pompeo Launched Dialogue on China, Discuss Karabakh, Belarus

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had a phone conversation on Friday, launched a dialogue on a set of China-related issues, and also discussed the situation in Belarus and Nagorno-Karabakh, according to a joint statement circulated by Brussels.

"During the meeting, they launched a new bilateral Dialogue between the European External Action Service and the U.S. Department of State on China. High Representative/Vice President Borrell and Secretary of State Pompeo welcomed the start of this dialogue as a dedicated forum for EU and U.S. experts to discuss the full range of issues related to China," the statement says.

Borrell and Pompeo also agreed to continue similar exchanges at the level of senior officials and experts on topics including human rights and security.

The next dialogue meeting is expected to take place in mid-November.

The top diplomats also discussed the situation in Belarus, urging Minsk to start a dialogue with the opposition and reaffirming respect for the sovereignty and independence of Belarus.

When discussing the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the parties stressed the importance of a settlement under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the need to avoid external interference.

Related Topics

U.S. Department Of State China Minsk Brussels Independence Belarus Top Opposition Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi’s iconic landmarks lit up with World P ..

22 minutes ago

Kremlin Unaware Yet What Trump Meant When Speaking ..

1 hour ago

Libya's NOC Plans to Increase Daily Oil Production ..

1 hour ago

Pompeo Stressed to Azerbaijan, Armenia Top Diploma ..

1 hour ago

Stoltenberg Says NATO Reduced Number of Troops in ..

56 minutes ago

WHO Says US Drug Authority OKed Remdesivir Without ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.