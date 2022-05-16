UrduPoint.com

Borrell Praises Initiatives By Sweden, Finland To Join NATO

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2022 | 04:31 PM

Borrell Praises Initiatives by Sweden, Finland to Join NATO

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday voiced his firm support for the plans of Sweden and Finland to apply for NATO membership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday voiced his firm support for the plans of Sweden and Finland to apply for NATO membership.

"Let me stress my strong support to Sweden and Finland (in their accession to NATO)," Borrell said upon arrival at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

The diplomat expressed the hope that EU member states would back this decision as well, allowing "to override the opposition of some members of NATO" regarding the countries' aspiration to join the alliance.

On Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the majority of Turks oppose the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO over their open support for the Kurdistan Workers' Party and Kurdish YPG militia, which Turkey deems terrorist organizations.

He added though that Helsinki and Stockholm are ready to discuss the issue with Ankara.

The Ukrainian crisis has spurred an extensive debate in both Finland and Sweden on abandoning decades of neutrality and joining the alliance amid a shifting security situation in Europe. Both countries announced their bids for NATO membership on Sunday, with the parliamentary discussions and voting expected later this week.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday that the alliance would warmly welcome Finland and Sweden and pledged to fast-track their membership applications. Yet the accession process may take up to several months, as all NATO members must ratify accession protocols at the national level, with Turkey's opposition capable of delaying the process.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Europe Turkey Helsinki Stockholm Ankara Alliance Sweden Finland May Sunday All Opposition

Recent Stories

Over 1,000 women appear in nationwide trials

Over 1,000 women appear in nationwide trials

47 seconds ago
 Kremlin Concerned About Finland, Sweden Joining NA ..

Kremlin Concerned About Finland, Sweden Joining NATO, Will Analyze Consequences

1 minute ago
 Balochistan govt to establish four industrial zone ..

Balochistan govt to establish four industrial zones

1 minute ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

1 minute ago
 China says Finland's application to NATO brings 'n ..

China says Finland's application to NATO brings 'new factor' in ties

7 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to attend meeting on glo ..

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to attend meeting on global food security in New York

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.