UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Borrell Proposes Creating European Military Task Force To Work In Cooperation With NATO

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 01:30 AM

Borrell Proposes Creating European Military Task Force to Work in Cooperation With NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has proposed establishing a European military task force that will compliment and work in cooperation with NATO, the EU's foreign policy chief said at a press briefing on Monday after EU defense ministers held a video conference.

Borrell praised the work of armed forces across the bloc for their efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease and work in facilitating the building of field hospitals and ensuring deliveries of medical supplies. With the challenge of COVID-19 still looming, the EU's foreign policy chief proposed establishing a task force to coordinate responses and efforts across the continent.

"We agreed with the ministers to explore how we could use the military expertise at EU level to support the exchange of information and the sharing of best practices among member states and to do so, we could set up a task force within the European External Action Service, led by the European military staff," Borrell stated.

Despite European countries requiring their own distinct alliance in order to liaise and respond to the challenges the continent faces, Borrell stated that any potential task force would also cooperate with NATO.

"This will be done in full compliance, in full coordination and complementarity with NATO. I can assure you there will not be a duplication of work, but it is important that we Europeans work together to ensure a coordinated effort and mutual support where it is needed, in full solidarity," he said.

Brussels is working diligently to protect the health of military and civilian personnel currently engaged in missions abroad amid the current health crisis, Borrell stated. However, the European Union is still trying to continue its missions wherever possible in order to avoid worsening security conditions, he added.

During a press briefing after Friday's video conference of EU foreign ministers, Borrell called for the bloc to provide greater assistance to Africa during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The EU also supports calls for a global ceasefire at the current time, he stated.

Related Topics

Africa NATO Exchange European Union Alliance Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation, Roche support publishing of fi ..

16 minutes ago

ERC&#039;s volunteering teams significantly contri ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Nepal review ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea discuss rel ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Kyrgyzstan review ..

3 hours ago

UAE stock markets close on positive note driven by ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.