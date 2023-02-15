Borrell Proposes to Add 100 More Individuals, Entities in New EU Sanctions Against Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday that he proposed to include additional 100 individuals and entities into the 10th sanctions package against Russia.

Earlier in the day, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said that the commission proposed a new package of sanctions against Russia in the amount of 11 billion Euros ($11.

79 billion).

"Additionally I am submitting to the Council a list of proposals to sanction almost 100 additional individuals and entities for their role in undermining sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and this include those responsible for military activities for political decisions, propaganda and disinformation," Borrell said.