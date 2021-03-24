Borrell Qualifies NATO as Dangerous Neighbor

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell qualified Russia on Wednesday as a dangerous neighbor but called for continuing dialogue to discuss such issues as the Iran nuclear deal and the climate change.

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell qualified Russia on Wednesday as a dangerous neighbor but called for continuing dialogue to discuss such issues as the Iran nuclear deal and the climate change.

Borrell made the comments upon his arrival to Brussels for participating in the talks of the NATO foreign ministers,

"We are facing Russia which is driving things away from the European values, becoming a more and more authoritarian country, and we have to react ... These days, we have been sanctioning six high-level Russian officials with activity related to the [Russian opposition figure Alexey] Navalny poisoning, there are also other issues like disinformation, cyberattacks ... All that is on the agenda today. So I am really looking forward to continue cooperating with the NATO partners on the definition of the EU reaction in front of the authoritarian Russia," Borrell added.