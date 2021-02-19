Borrell Ready to Invite JCPOA Participants, US for Consultations - EU Spokesperson

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who is also the coordinator of the joint commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is ready to invite the parties to the agreement, as well as the United States, for informal consultations to discuss further actions on the Iran nuclear deal, his spokesperson Peter Stano told Sputnik

"We are ready, with the High Representative Borrell as Coordinator of the JCPOA, to invite JCPOA participants and US for informal consultations to discuss the way forward," Stano said.

He added that the Iran nuclear deal was at a critical moment, with the EU being in intensive negotiations with the JCPOA parties and the United States.