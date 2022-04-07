MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has met new Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili in Strasbourg to congratulate him on his appointment to the office and reaffirm the bloc's commitment to Georgia's territorial integrity and sovereignty within internationally recognized borders, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Wednesday.

"The EU continues to be ready to step up its cooperation with Georgia to strengthen its resilience. He (Borrell) reaffirmed the EU's unwavering commitment to Georgia's territorial integrity and sovereignty within its internationally recognized borders," EEAS said in a statement.

The EU top diplomat also expressed full support for the Georgian government in the current challenging environmental, given the Ukrainian crisis and its consequences.

In addition, Borrell reaffirmed willingness of the EU and its member states to further develop relations with Georgia. He stressed the importance for Tbilisi to achieve progress on reform priorities, in particular to overcome internal political polarization, reform the judicial system and undertake constitutional reforms.