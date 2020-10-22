UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Borrell Receives Armenian President, Reiterates EU's Support For Minsk Group On Karabakh

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 10:57 PM

Borrell Receives Armenian President, Reiterates EU's Support for Minsk Group on Karabakh

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Thursday held a meeting with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, during which the top EU diplomat reiterated the bloc's support for the Minsk Group co-chairs' efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict in the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement

BRUSSELS/YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Thursday held a meeting with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, during which the top EU diplomat reiterated the bloc's support for the Minsk Group co-chairs' efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict in the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement.

Russia, the United States and France are cochairs in the Minsk Group, which seeks to mediate the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict involving Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"The European Union continues to call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and strict respect for the agreed ceasefire by all. Any actions that target civilians or bring about further suffering to the civilian population must stop immediately. ... High Representative/Vice-President Borrell reiterated the EU's supports for the on-going efforts of the [Minsk Group] Co-Chairs through active high level contacts, as well as via the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus," the EEAS statement read.

Sarkissian, in turn, briefed Borrell on Turkey's actions in Nagorno-Karabakh, saying they threatened regional and international security, according to a statement shared with Sputnik by his press service.

The Armenian president also informed the EU diplomat on the "military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] with the military-political support of Turkey."

Armed hostilities between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh have been ongoing since September 27. The parties have since agreed to two humanitarian ceasefires, however, both were broken mere hours after entering into force. The warring sides have continued to accuse each other of carrying out provocations and attacks on civilian settlements. Both Turkey and Azerbaijan have denied claims of Ankara's involvement in the conflict.

Related Topics

Turkey Threatened France European Union Minsk Armenia Ankara Azerbaijan United States September All Top

Recent Stories

Mai Dubai City Half Marathon holds first mass even ..

16 minutes ago

Putin Says Extension of Coronavirus-Linked Support ..

16 minutes ago

US Working on Sanctioning Myanmar Officials for Op ..

16 minutes ago

Barbarians' Covid breach puts England game in doub ..

16 minutes ago

If Russia Wanted to Poison Navalny Would Never Let ..

19 minutes ago

UK-EU talks resume as clock ticks down to Brexit d ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.