BRUSSELS/YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Thursday held a meeting with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, during which the top EU diplomat reiterated the bloc's support for the Minsk Group co-chairs' efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict in the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement.

Russia, the United States and France are cochairs in the Minsk Group, which seeks to mediate the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict involving Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"The European Union continues to call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and strict respect for the agreed ceasefire by all. Any actions that target civilians or bring about further suffering to the civilian population must stop immediately. ... High Representative/Vice-President Borrell reiterated the EU's supports for the on-going efforts of the [Minsk Group] Co-Chairs through active high level contacts, as well as via the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus," the EEAS statement read.

Sarkissian, in turn, briefed Borrell on Turkey's actions in Nagorno-Karabakh, saying they threatened regional and international security, according to a statement shared with Sputnik by his press service.

The Armenian president also informed the EU diplomat on the "military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] with the military-political support of Turkey."

Armed hostilities between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh have been ongoing since September 27. The parties have since agreed to two humanitarian ceasefires, however, both were broken mere hours after entering into force. The warring sides have continued to accuse each other of carrying out provocations and attacks on civilian settlements. Both Turkey and Azerbaijan have denied claims of Ankara's involvement in the conflict.