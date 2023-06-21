UrduPoint.com

Borrell Rejects Cooperation With Russia On Climate Because Of Ukraine Conflict

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 11:28 PM

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday that cooperation to combat global warming should be carried out with China and countries of the Global South but not with Russia, linking this position to the Ukraine conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday that cooperation to combat global warming should be carried out with China and countries of the Global South but not with Russia, linking this position to the Ukraine conflict.

"As far as the war continues, I don't see any way to talk to Russia about the climate," Borrell said at the "Transatlantic Conversation: Climate and Security - The New Nexus" event.

The EU foreign policy chief also claimed Russia was not interested in solving climate change problems, saying the Russian authorities allegedly said that global warming was "good for Russia" as the climate in the country would become milder.

Borrell added that Russia had increased air pollution by allegedly burning gas not purchased by Europe.

He also expressed the opinion that Russia does not have a customer alternative to Europe for the purchase of gas.

However, other participants in the discussion did not agree with him, including US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry, who recalled that in 2021, he agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to start a dialogue on climate issues. At the same time, Kerry admitted that after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, he had had no contacts with the Russian side on this issue.

In turn, Commissioner for Climate Action Policy Frans Timmermans noted that Russia has great scientific potential in the climate sphere, even though there are different positions in the country on combating climate change.

