Borrell Rules Out 'Preventive Sanctions' Against Russia Over Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2022 | 01:50 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell ruled out the imposition of "preventive sanctions" by the EU against Russia over the situation around Ukraine, stressing that the draft sanctions are being prepared only in case of escalation.

Borrell explained, speaking at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament, that his duties as High Representative include proposing such sanctions to the European Council.

