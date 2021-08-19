Borrell Says 106 Members of EU Delegation in Afghanistan Airlifted to Madrid

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday that the first group of 106 staffers of the EU diplomatic mission in Afghanistan had been evacuated to the Spanish capital of Madrid.

"Tonight, the first 106 members of our staff of the European Union delegation has landed in Madrid," Borrell told the European Parliament.

The diplomat called the situation in Afghanistan "a catastrophe."

"Was it foreseeable? Was it preventable? In any case, it's a nightmare," he added.

On August 15, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered Kabul and took control of the presidential palace. Within hours, President Ashraf Ghani abdicated, fleeing the country. The Kabul airport soon plunged into chaos, as locals and foreign diplomatic missions tried to flee the country out of fear of reprisals from the militants.