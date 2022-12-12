Borrell Says 9th Package of EU Sanctions Against Russia Yet to Be Finalized

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) The foreign ministers of the EU member states will discuss the ninth package of sanctions against Russia on Monday since a number of issues need to be agreed on, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"This (Foreign Affairs) Council it is going to be very long and difficult because we have in the agenda Iran, we have in the agenda sanctions against Russia, the ninth package, we are still not there, we have not yet finished (the ningth package),"Borrell said ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, adding that "there are some questions still to be agreed."