UrduPoint.com

Borrell Says 9th Package Of EU Sanctions Against Russia Yet To Be Finalized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Borrell Says 9th Package of EU Sanctions Against Russia Yet to Be Finalized

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) The foreign ministers of the EU member states will discuss the ninth package of sanctions against Russia on Monday since a number of issues need to be agreed on, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"This (Foreign Affairs) Council it is going to be very long and difficult because we have in the agenda Iran, we have in the agenda sanctions against Russia, the ninth package, we are still not there, we have not yet finished (the ningth package),"Borrell said ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, adding that "there are some questions still to be agreed."

Related Topics

Iran Russia

Recent Stories

Commerce Minister rejects rumours of Pakistan’s ..

Commerce Minister rejects rumours of Pakistan’s default risk

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemn unprovoked ABF firing at ..

Pakistan strongly condemn unprovoked ABF firing at Chaman

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th December 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.