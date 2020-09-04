Borrell Says Authorities in Tripoli Committed to Berlin Process of Libyan Settlement

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after his recent visit to Tripoli that the Libyan authorities in the West were committed to the Berlin process of the Libyan settlement.

Earlier this week, Borrell visited Libya and met in Tripoli with Fayez Sarraj, the head of the internationally-recognized Libyan Government of National Accord, to discuss the intra-Libyan peace process.

"I was encouraged by all my interlocutors' commitment to the Berlin process as the way out of the stalemate, and the shared desire to ensure that foreign fighters leave the country," Borrell said in a statement.

In mid-August, Libya's GNA declared an immediate ceasefire and vowed to form demilitarized zones in the strategic areas of Sirte and Jufra. The rival House of Representatives, based in eastern Libya, has welcomed and supported the ceasefire, which it hopes could ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops and make Sirte a temporary headquarters of the new Libyan presidential council.

In early 2020, leaders from multiple countries and international organizations, including Russia, the United States and the United Nations, met in Berlin for a conference to find solutions to the long-running conflict in the North African country.

After the conference, a joint communique was adopted in which the countries said that they would refrain from assisting the warring parties and observe an arms embargo on Libya. Participants at the conference also gave their support to the creation of a 5+5 Joint Military Commission tasked to elaborate modalities for a ceasefire. The participants of the conference also agreed to form a group of representatives from both rival administrations and civil society to work on a political solution.

