Borrell Says Belarus Promised Relief Aid To Migrants On EU Border

Tue 16th November 2021 | 12:22 AM

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei had offered to provide humanitarian aid to migrants stranded on the border with the European Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei had offered to provide humanitarian aid to migrants stranded on the border with the European Union.

The two discussed the border crisis over the phone on Sunday. The Belarusian ministry said the country was taking steps to reduce the influx flow of African and middle Eastern migrants to the European Union.

"He assured me that they are going to provide humanitarian support. They mobilized the army, they are accepting the access of the UN organization for the refugees, and from this point of view those were good news," Borrell told a news conference in Brussels.

Thousands of migrants have amassed on the Belarusian-Polish border over the past few weeks hoping to further transit to Poland, which is part of the European Union. Poland has bolstered border guard and deployed the military to border regions to prevent migrants from entering its territory. Warsaw has accused Minsk of facilitating the migration crisis. Belarus has rejected the allegations and, in turn, has accused Poland of forcibly pushing migrants out.

