Borrell Says Belgrade, Pristina Agree on Ways to Implementation Normalization Proposal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says Belgrade and Pristina reached agreement during talks in North Macedonia on the program for the implementation of the European-US reconciliation plan for Kosovo and Serbia.

On Saturday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo leader Albin Kurti held talks in Macedonia with the participation of Borrell and EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak. The talks were held behind closed doors in Ohrid and lasted12 hours.

Vucic told reporters after the talks that an agreement was reached on "some points" of the implementation plan.

Borrell said after the talks that, after 12 hours of negotiations, Kosovo and Serbia agreed on the practical ways of implementing the EU-backed reconciliation plan.