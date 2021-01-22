UrduPoint.com
Borrell Says Biden Inauguration Opens New Chapter In EU-US Relations

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Borrell Says Biden Inauguration Opens New Chapter in EU-US Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The inauguration of US President Joe Biden ushers in a new period of relations between the United States and the European Union, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday.

"The inauguration of Joe Biden opens a welcome new chapter in EU-US relations. As President Biden has signalled, there is much to repair and rebuild, both at home and abroad. But this is above all a moment of opportunity. We as EU are ready to revive our partnership, which is so important at a time of tumultuous global change," Borrell said in a statement, outlining the main avenues of cooperation between Washington and Brussels.

Among the key areas of cooperation are those related to peace and security, technology, the response to climate change and COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the rise of authoritarianism and human rights abuses.

"I look forward to work with State Secretary [Antony] Blinken, who has also already vowed a new era of international cooperation. Let's work together in making multilateralism great again," Borrell stated.

The US and EU traditionally enjoy cooperation in various areas, including science, economy, culture, and security within the framework of the 1990 Transatlantic Declaration. In recent years, relations between the two sides have been strained due to differences of opinion between the EU leadership and former President Donald Trump on various political and economic issues. The election of Biden is viewed by many as a welcome return to a more predictable and cooperative relationship.

