Borrell Says Cooperation With China Vital If EU 'Serious' About Tackling Global Issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Cooperation with Beijing, while putting own interests first, is vital to the European Union if it really aims to have leverage on global issues such as climate, security and human rights, the bloc's foreign policy chief said on Monday, following the online EU-China Summit.

"I participated in today's EU-China summit with @eucopresident & @vonderleyen. The EU must work with China if we are serious about tackling the immense global challenges of today: climate, development, peace & security, human rights.

EU values. EU interests. Always the priority," Josep Borrell wrote on Twitter.

The 22nd EU-China Summit was held online due to the ongoing pandemic. The event was chaired by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and presidents Charles Michel of the European Council and Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission.

The meeting marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two sides.