Borrell Says Discussed Humanitarian Situation At EU-Belarusian Border With Minsk's Makei

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 09:20 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell announced on Sunday having discussed the humanitarian situation at the border between European Union and Belarus with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei.

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said Makei had had a phone conversation with the EU foreign policy chief, discussing "the difficult migration situation at the Belarus-EU border."

"Spoke to #Belarus Foreign Minister Makei to raise the precarious humanitarian situation at the border with the EU.

Peoples lives must be protected and humanitarian agencies allowed access. The current situation is unacceptable and must stop. People should not be used as weapons," Borrell tweeted.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have been accusing Belarus of orchestrating a migrant crisis to get back at Brussels for sanctions against the government of President Alexander Lukashenko. The Belarusian leader has rejected the accusations, saying his cash-strapped country can no longer afford tight border controls.

