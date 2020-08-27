Borrell Says Discussed Situation in Belarus, Other Security Issues With NATO Chief

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said that he had discussed the situation in protests-torn Belarus as well as other security issues during the bilateral meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

On Wednesday, Stoltenberg arrived in Berlin for a two-day official visit to hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and join the EU defense ministers' informal meeting. During the visit, he also held a meeting with Borrell.

"I thank @jensstoltenberg for his presence with EU defence ministers today.

EU-@NATO cooperation remains crucial. In our bilateral meeting we also discussed the situation in Belarus, in the Eastern Mediterranean, Libya and @EUNAVFOR_MED but also Afghanistan and Iraq," Borrell wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

Mass opposition protests broke out across Belarus following a presidential election on August 9 that saw President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.