Borrell Says Discussed Tehran's Cooperation With IAEA With Iranian Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2023 | 10:06 PM

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that he had discussed the cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a phone call

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that he had discussed the cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a phone call.

"We also discussed Iran-IAEA cooperation, which gained momentum recently. I stressed that Iran must continue this, end support to Russia's war against Ukraine, and stop instrumentalising EU nationals," Borrell said on Twitter.

Iran and the IAEA have been holding talks since March to clarify Tehran's position on allowing IAEA verification and monitoring activities in the country. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi went to Iran and met with Iranian Atomic Energy Organization chief Mohammad Eslami, confirming that the UN's nuclear watchdog wanted to sign a deal with Tehran that would help revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal.

In 2015, Iran and China, France, Russia, the UK, the US plus Germany and the EU signed the JCPOA, which envisaged lifting sanctions against Tehran in exchange for restricting the Iranian nuclear program. Under Donald Trump, the US withdrew from the deal, reimposing sanctions against Iran. The country reacted by reducing its obligations under the deal, including those concerning nuclear research, centrifuges and uranium enrichment levels.

In December 2021, talks on the resumption of the JCPOA were resumed, however, a year later the progress on the deal became largely frozen.

