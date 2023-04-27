UrduPoint.com

Borrell Says Discussed Xi's Call To Zelenskyy With Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 11:34 PM

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday that he discussed "the long overdue" call by Chinese President Xi Jinping to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy over a phone conversation with Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday that he discussed "the long overdue" call by Chinese President Xi Jinping to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy over a phone conversation with Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba.

On Wednesday, Xi held a phone call with Zelenskyy at Kiev's request. The two presidents exchanged views on their countries' bilateral relations and the Ukraine crisis. China pledged to send its special representative to Ukraine and other countries to hold in-depth consultations on the settlement of the crisis.

"Started my day in Bogota with a call with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. We discussed the long overdue call by President Xi to President Zelenskyy.

Any meaningful initiative towards peace needs to aim for a just peace - based on Ukrainian terms, who's survival is at stake," Borrell tweeted.

On February 24, one year after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, China released a 12-point document entitled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," which underscores respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that some of the provisions of the plan could be a basis for a peace settlement, "if the West and Kiev are ready for it."

