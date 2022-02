Borrell Says Diversification a Priority to Avoid Energy Supply Disruption From Russia

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that the bloc's immediate priority is to diversify energy sources in order to avoid possible supply disruptions from its main supplier Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that the bloc's immediate priority is to diversify energy sources in order to avoid possible supply disruptions from its main supplier Russia.

"Our immediate priority to diversify the sources of energy, in particular the gas flows to avoid supply disruption from our main supplier Russia," Borrell said.