UrduPoint.com

Borrell Says EU Accountability Depends On Corruption Investigation In European Parliament

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Borrell Says EU Accountability Depends on Corruption Investigation in European Parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The European Union's "strong accountability" depends on the investigation into the corruption scandal in the European Parliament, especially given the fact that the case has made some people "laugh" at the union, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

"And what has happened with the European Parliament, I am a former president with the European Parliament, shows how important and how serious is this issue. Our strong accountability depends a lot on how we will be dealing with that," Borrell told the 24th EU-NGO forum on human rights in Brussels.

At the same time, he stressed that corruption "is a big grass that grows everywhere," not only in the European Union.

"When we see people laughing at us, saying: 'Ha ha, you are complaining about corruption in my country, and look what's happening in your country!' ... Well, at least here, we discover and react.

And there is accountability. This is a big difference," the EU foreign chief added.

In addition, Borrell paid particular attention to the fact that "corruption needs someone that corrupts, and someone being corrupted," and thus urged the EU authorities to be very "vigilant" when fighting both sides.

Authorities of Belgium, home of the European Parliament, carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels last week as part of the investigation into a corruption case linked to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In particular, they arrested Vice President of the European Parliament Eva Kaili and her partner. Searches were conducted at a place of her residence. Belgian law enforcement officers seized over 1.5 million Euros ($1.6 million) in cash and valuable gifts as part of the investigation. As a result, Kaili was expelled from her political party in Greece, her homeland, and lost her office in the European Parliament.

Related Topics

Corruption World Scandal Parliament European Union FIFA Qatar Brussels Same Belgium Greece From Million

Recent Stories

Shah Rukh Khan to promote film 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan to promote film 'Pathaan'

3 minutes ago
 Hina asks UN, FATF to take action against India fo ..

Hina asks UN, FATF to take action against India for terror activities inside Pak ..

37 minutes ago
 LHC directs authorities to shut down markets at 10 ..

LHC directs authorities to shut down markets at 10 pm to control smog

49 minutes ago
 Govt announces revival of various schemes under PM ..

Govt announces revival of various schemes under PMYP

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai ..

Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport

2 hours ago
 Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading rol ..

Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading role in the premium evolution of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.