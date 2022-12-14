Borrell Says EU Accountability Depends on Corruption Investigation in European Parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The European Union's "strong accountability" depends on the investigation into the corruption scandal in the European Parliament, especially given the fact that the case has made some people "laugh" at the union, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

"And what has happened with the European Parliament, I am a former president with the European Parliament, shows how important and how serious is this issue. Our strong accountability depends a lot on how we will be dealing with that," Borrell told the 24th EU-NGO forum on human rights in Brussels.

At the same time, he stressed that corruption "is a big grass that grows everywhere," not only in the European Union.

"When we see people laughing at us, saying: 'Ha ha, you are complaining about corruption in my country, and look what's happening in your country!' ... Well, at least here, we discover and react.

And there is accountability. This is a big difference," the EU foreign chief added.

In addition, Borrell paid particular attention to the fact that "corruption needs someone that corrupts, and someone being corrupted," and thus urged the EU authorities to be very "vigilant" when fighting both sides.

Authorities of Belgium, home of the European Parliament, carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels last week as part of the investigation into a corruption case linked to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In particular, they arrested Vice President of the European Parliament Eva Kaili and her partner. Searches were conducted at a place of her residence. Belgian law enforcement officers seized over 1.5 million Euros ($1.6 million) in cash and valuable gifts as part of the investigation. As a result, Kaili was expelled from her political party in Greece, her homeland, and lost her office in the European Parliament.