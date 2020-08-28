UrduPoint.com
Borrell Says EU Can Pass Measures Related To Sector Activities Over Turkey's Drilling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 07:14 PM

The European Union may pass measures affecting not only individuals but also sector activities and asset freezes if negotiations over Turkey's exploration drilling in the Greek-claimed waters in the eastern Mediterranean fail, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Friday following an informal meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Berlin

"First, you know that now, we are listing personalities, we can pass to list assets, ships, we can pass to sanctions [on] participation in the activities that we consider illegal it means everything related [to] the working on this kind of activities or ... prohibiting the use of European ports, European capacities, technology, supplies ... we can go to measures related [to] sectorial activities in the fields, in which Turkey's economy is more related [to] the European economy," Borrell told reporters.

