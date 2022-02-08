UrduPoint.com

Borrell Says EU Coordinating Response To Russian Security Proposals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 12:38 AM



The European Union is coordinating a response to security proposals for the region sent to member states by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The European Union is coordinating a response to security proposals for the region sent to member states by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"Minister Lavrov has sent a letter to all members of the European Union, to the member states, about it, asking to take into consideration the security concerns of Russia. I am coordinating the answer to this letter, and I am insisting on the fact that there is still room for a diplomatic solution to the crisis," Borrell said during a press event alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.

Borrell and Blinken discussed the US and EU's efforts to respond to threats posed over the Russian-Ukraine crisis, including increased support for Ukraine and potential sanctions. The two leaders also discussed how to maintain energy stability in the event that Europe is cut off from their main supply from Russia.

The US, EU and NATO have been forecasting a Russian invasion of Ukraine, citing a buildup of troops on the border. Russia denies any plans to attack Ukraine and has expressed their own concern about military shipments to Ukraine and troop increases in eastern NATO countries.

