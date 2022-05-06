Borrell Says EU Envoys Have Time Until End of Week to Agree on Embargo on Russian Oil

(@FahadShabbir)

EU ambassadors will be given time until the end of this week to reach an agreement on the bloc's embargo on Russian oil supplies, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that EU ambassadors are meeting on Friday to discuss the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, with six member states expressing objections to different aspects of the proposed oil embargo.

"The ambassadors are working and ... I think they will continue working in order to reach an agreement on the technical level. If it does not happen next week after the day of Europe, I will have to call for a meeting of the foreign affairs ministers in order to put on the table what is going on," Borrell told the State of the Union forum in Italy.