Borrell Says EU Has Diplomatic Contacts With US, Iran On Nuclear Deal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 03:29 PM

Borrell Says EU Has Diplomatic Contacts With US, Iran on Nuclear Deal

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) The European Union has reestablished diplomatic contacts with the United States and Iran as part of an effort to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday.

"On the Iran nuclear deal, important diplomatic contacts are taking place with all parties, including the US, in order to see if it is possible for the US to come back to the Iran nuclear deal," he said in Brussels.

Borrell, who spoke to reporters ahead of an EU foreign ministers' meeting, said he viewed the budding talks as a "way for Iran to return to the fulfillment of their nuclear obligations.

"

Iran started scaling back its commitments to the historic pact, which saw it roll back nuclear research in return for sanctions easing, after Donald Trump pulled the US from the accord in 2018.

A US State Department spokesman said Thursday that Joe Biden's administration would accept an invitation from the EU to thrash out a diplomatic way of ending the nuclear standoff.

The Wall Street Journal reported that diplomats hoped that US and Iranian officials could meet in person in the coming weeks.

