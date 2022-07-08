UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Borrell Says EU Helped Export 2.5Mln Tonnes of Grain From Ukraine in June

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The European Union helped to export about 2.5 million tonnes of grain from Ukraine via so-called solidarity lanes in June despite it being a "costly and slow" solution, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

"We are achieving progress through EU-led Solidarity Lanes, helping Ukraine to export its grains via an alternative to the blocked ports: 2.5 million tons were exported in June, compared to 1 million in April," Borrell said during the G20 ministerial meeting.

The diplomat noted that it was "costly and slow to address the issue (of grain exports)." At the same time, since Ukraine is set to harvest about 50 million tonnes of grain, the issue of vacating storage room is becoming more urgent, he added.

Ukraine exported 200,000 tonnes of grain to the EU in March, around 800,000 in April, reaching a total of 1.

8 million tonnes in May. The bloc set the goal to import 3 million tonnes in June at the minimum.

In June, Kiev announced alternative sea routes through Poland, Romania and the Baltic Sea to transport 22 million tonnes of grain.

Western countries have accused Russia of blocking grain shipments in the Black Sea ports. Moscow insists that the ports have been mined by Ukraine, making shipments impossible.

World leaders and international organizations have been raising concerns over an imminent and large-scale food crisis amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine, citing disruptions in supply chains, rising prices and derailed crops production in one of the largest gain producing regions in the world. Ukraine and Russia account for an estimated 30% of global exports of wheat, 20% of maize and 76% of sunflower.

