Borrell Says EU Members Could Propose Sanctions Against Lebanon Over Political Deadlock

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The European Union member states may propose sanctions against Lebanon over the political deadlock during the Foreign Affairs Council Meeting on Monday, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"On Lebanon, all issues are on the table.

I don't think today we are going to take any decision, but I have to say that the crisis in Lebanon continues without any improvement since my last visit. And yes, sanctions could be on the table if member states propose them," Borrell said in a doorstop interview.

The bloc's foreign policy chief was asked by a reporter if he expected the EU's foreign ministers to reach a political consensus on the issue of sanctions on Lebanese officials deemed to be preventing the formation of a new government.

"No, I don't think that today we are going to have a consensus," Borrell said.