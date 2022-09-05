Borrell Says EU Must Explain to Citizens Who Holds Responsibility for Energy Crisis

Leaders of the European Union must explain to their citizens who holds responsibility for the energy crisis and present ways to reduce dependency on Russian supplies as public concerns over the coming winter season are justified, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday

"The war will be long and the test of the strength will last, that's why we must speak to our citizens and explain where the responsibilities lies for this current crisis and how we work to cut European structural energy dependency on Russia. Our citizens are very concerned with the coming winter, rightly so, under the difficult prospects pose by the energy crisis," Borrell said at the Inter-parliamentary Conference on the Common Foreign and Security Policy in Prague.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies have responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The bloc has already approved seven packages of sanctions against Moscow, including gradual phase-out of Russian oil. The Ukraine crisis and sanctions have resulted in disruptions of supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide.