UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Borrell Says EU Needs To Have 'Positive Contacts' With Russia To Defend Bloc's Interests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Borrell Says EU Needs to Have 'Positive Contacts' With Russia to Defend Bloc's Interests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Wednesday spoke in favor of having "positive contacts" with Russia as part of protecting the bloc's interests.

"Obviously, there are people who doubt that we can engage with Russia, who fear that this engagement needs to be conditional.

In my opinion, what we need to do is, we need to have positive contacts with Russia because that too is a way of defending our interests," Borrell told a press briefing.

The official went on to outline areas of possible cooperation with Moscow.

"If we want to reinvigorate the middle East peace process, we need to have Russia involved," Borrell said at a press briefing.

"There are subjects on which it is inevitable to have a relationship with Russia. Can you imagine dealing with the Arctic without having to talk to Russia?" Borrell added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Middle East

Recent Stories

PTCL signs MoU with GCU for providing premium ICT ..

11 minutes ago

Opposition decides to bring no-confidence motion a ..

19 minutes ago

Malaika Bukhari says PML-N has record of attacking ..

32 minutes ago

Putin, Biden Shake Hands Ahead of Geneva Summit

2 minutes ago

Robbers kill man in kasur

2 minutes ago

'Allocation of record funds for education,health t ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.