MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Wednesday spoke in favor of having "positive contacts" with Russia as part of protecting the bloc's interests.

"Obviously, there are people who doubt that we can engage with Russia, who fear that this engagement needs to be conditional.

In my opinion, what we need to do is, we need to have positive contacts with Russia because that too is a way of defending our interests," Borrell told a press briefing.

The official went on to outline areas of possible cooperation with Moscow.

"If we want to reinvigorate the middle East peace process, we need to have Russia involved," Borrell said at a press briefing.

"There are subjects on which it is inevitable to have a relationship with Russia. Can you imagine dealing with the Arctic without having to talk to Russia?" Borrell added.