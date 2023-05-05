Borrell Says EU Should Abandon Unanimity Vote on Foreign Policy Matters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The European Union should abandon the unanimity vote on foreign policy if the bloc wants to survive, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

"The more united we are the bigger this power will be and this is for me the lesson learned in front of war in front of electricity prices going up, we need more unity.

In the world that we live, we, Europeans, we are too small, if we want to survive we have to be more united, we have to abandon the unanimity vote on foreign policy," Borrell said at "The State of the Union 2023: Building Europe in times of uncertainty" conference.