Borrell Says EU Should Continue Supporting Ukraine in Long Run

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The European Union should be ready to provide Ukraine with support in the long run and start preparing multiannual assistance, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

"We have to continue supporting Ukraine and we have to do that in the long-haul, not just providing ammunition for tomorrow fight, but looking in the medium term and preparing a multiannual support to Ukraine," Borrell said ahead of the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Stockholm.

The high representative for foreign affairs also said that the EU should reassure Ukraine that its support is long-lasting and, therefore, make it clear for Russia that Europe remains committed to this matter.

"Stop waiting for us to get tired, we'll not," he said

During their two-day talks, the foreign ministers are going to discuss the Ukraine conflict and EU-China relations.