BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The European Union should not sever its communication with China at a time when Beijing's role in the international arena is progressively increasing, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"We should not endanger the communication channels we have with China. We should not break off contacts with China," Borrell told the European Parliament, adding that "there are many issues we have to cooperate on, issues that cannot be solved unilaterally without cooperation and contacts with Beijing. We need to maintain dialogue amid China's growing influence in the world.

"

The top EU diplomat listed four main issues for the EU to take into consideration in its relations with Beijing, namely the fundamental values, the economy, the Taiwan issue and the conflict in Ukraine.

Borrell warned, however, that the EU "would be unable to develop normal relations with China if Beijing does not use its leverage on Russia."

In the same address to the European Parliament, Borrell has said that EU foreign ministers will discuss the bloc's relations with China at their next council on April 24 with a view to updating the 2019 EU-China Strategic Outlook for it to reflect current international agenda.