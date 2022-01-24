Borrell Says EU to Continue Diplomatic Efforts to Engage Russia in Dialogue

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that the European Union will continue diplomatic efforts on engaging Russia in dialogue on security issues.

"Our collective diplomatic efforts to convince Russia to take the path of dialogue will continue even though the Russian rhetoric doesn't inspire a lot of confidence," Borrell said.

The top EU diplomat called on Russia "to continue engaging constructively" in a dialogue in the framework of existing mechanisms, such as the NATO-Russia Council and the Organization For Security and Co-operation in Europe.