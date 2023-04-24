UrduPoint.com

Borrell Says EU Trained 16,000 Ukrainian Troops In Effort To Meet 30,000 Goal By Year-End

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2023 | 11:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The European Union has so far trained over 16,000 Ukrainian soldiers and provided Kiev with more than 13 billion Euros ($14.3 billion) in military support, High Representative of European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"The training mission continues working, more than 16,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained," Borrell said.

In February, the EU pledged to train 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of the year, following an initial plan of 15,000.

Borrell also noted that the EU had provided Ukraine with over 13 billion euros in military support, including more than 1,000 missiles.

Russia has been warning countries giving weapons to Ukraine that it sees military shipments as legitimate targets. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that NATO allies' arming and training Ukrainians is tantamount to a direct involvement in the conflict.

