Borrell Says EU Will Continue Supporting Ukraine Regardless Of 'Blackmail' By Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2022 | 07:51 PM

The European Union will continue supporting Ukraine with all possible means and for as long as needed, whatever threat or "blackmail" Russia may direct at on the bloc, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) The European Union will continue supporting Ukraine with all possible means and for as long as needed, whatever threat or "blackmail" Russia may direct at on the bloc, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"The main message from today's meeting to the whole world is that the EU will continue supporting Ukraine whatever threat, whatever blackmail Russia can put on us. We will provide our support, politically, financially, humanitarian and militarily as long as it takes and as much as needed," Borrell told a press conference after the eighth meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council in Brussels.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia. The EU, in particular, pledged to end its dependency on Russian oil and gas, accusing Moscow of using energy as a political instrument. The Kremlin has denied the allegations, saying that any restrictions imposed by Russia mirror EU sanctions.

Western states have also enhanced their financial and military support for Kiev amid the special military operation in the country. Moscow has repeatedly denounced the continuous flow of weapons to Ukraine, saying that it adds fuel to the fire and derails the negotiation process. In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states, condemning their military assistance to Ukraine.

