Borrell Says EU Will Deliver Weapons To Ukraine As Promised

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Borrell Says EU Will Deliver Weapons to Ukraine As Promised

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The European Union will do everything possible to deliver on its promises regarding ammunition supplies to Ukraine, with all the EU foreign ministers understanding the urgency of the issue, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"We are doing our best to keep our promises. We have already supplied over thousand missiles ... All the ministers are understanding the urgency of the request. Only by increasing the supplies can we help Ukraine to withstand the Russian attacks," Borrell said after the session of the Foreign Affairs Council.

The implementation of plans concerning ammunition supplies to Ukraine was on the agenda of the foreign ministers' meeting.

On Thursday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called the EU's inability to implement its own decision on the delivery of ammunition to Ukraine "frustrating," adding that the whole situation is a test of whether the bloc possesses strategic autonomy in making important security decisions.

On Friday, Borrell told journalists that he expects the issue to be settled in a few days.

In March, 24 EU states signed the European Defence Agency (EDA) arrangement for the joint procurement of ammunition. One of the stated objectives of the document is to facilitate the EU's support for Kiev by providing a framework for the member states to jointly procure ammunition for Ukraine.

