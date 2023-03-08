Borrell Says EU Will Have Trained 11,000 Ukrainian Soldiers by Late March

The European Union will have trained 11,000 Ukrainian soldiers under the European Union Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM) by the end of March, and 30,000 soldiers by the end of 2023, EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The European Union will have trained 11,000 Ukrainian soldiers under the European Union Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM) by the end of March, and 30,000 soldiers by the end of 2023, EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

"By the end of this month our military assistant mission will have trained more than 11,000 Ukrainian soldiers. By the end of the year we expect to have trained 30,000 soldiers," he said at a press conference after the informal meeting of EU Defense Ministers in Stockholm.

The European Union launched the EUMAM in November 2022, with the purpose to train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers by May. In early February, Borrell said that this aim should be doubled, including the training of tank crews. Initially, the EU planned to spend 16 million Euros (almost $17 million) for this mission. Last month, the Council of the EU agreed an additional 45 million euros tranche for the training mission.