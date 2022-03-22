UrduPoint.com

Borrell Says EU's New Defense Strategy 'Not About' Creating European Armed Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2022 | 12:51 AM

The European Union's new defense strategy is "not about" creating a pan-European armed forces but national militaries will cooperate more, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The European Union's new defense strategy is "not about" creating a pan-European armed forces but national militaries will cooperate more, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the EU approved the Strategic Compass, the new defense strategic that envisions establishing a rapid deployment capacity of up to 5,000 troops and conducting regular joint military drills.

"We don't want to create a European army, its not about creating a European army. The European armies will remain, each member state having its own military. But we have to work together closely to coordinate better our expenditure, we have to be able to react and one of the ways to react rapidly is this rapid deployment capability that has been agreed," Borrell told a press conference, adding that the new strategy will optimize the defense spending of EU member states which currently amount to 200 billion Euros.

>