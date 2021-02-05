UrduPoint.com
Borrell Says Exchanged Views With Representatives Of Russia's Civil Society During Visit

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 05:44 PM

Borrell Says Exchanged Views With Representatives of Russia's Civil Society During Visit

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Friday that he started his trip to Moscow by exchanging views with representatives of the civil society in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Friday that he started his trip to Moscow by exchanging views with representatives of the civil society in Russia.

Borrell arrived in Moscow on Thursday and plans to leave on Saturday.

"Started my visit to snowy Moscow this morning exchanging with representatives of the civil society, which is still vibrant despite the shrinking space for independent voices in #Russia. The EU is & will continue to be the main supporter for civil society projects in the country," Borrell tweeted but did not provide any additional details.

Borrell said prior to his trip that he would deliver "a strong message" from Brussels to Moscow over the recent arrest of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

The Kremlin has warned that if Borrell does it, he will meet a similar response from Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Meanwhile, the EU diplomat's press service has said ahead of the visit that his team had reached out to Navalny's allies to organize a meeting.

On Tuesday, the Simonovsky Court in Moscow rescinded Navalny's suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with 3.5 years in prison. In response to the verdict, a number of Western states, including the US, the UK, France and Germany, urged Moscow to release Navalny. The Russian foreign ministry, in turn, urged foreign countries to respect international laws and deal with their internal issues. The Kremlin said it would not heed any lectures on Navalny's case from abroad.

