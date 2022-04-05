Borrell Says He Decided to Expel Several Employees of Russian Permanent Mission in EU

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that he had decided to declare a number of employees of the Russian Permanent Mission in the EU personae non gratae.

"Today I decided to designate persona non grata a number of officials of the permanent mission of the Russian Federation to the European Union for engaging in activities contrary to their diplomatic status," he said.

The head of the Russian mission was invited to the European External Action Service to familiarize himself with this decision, Borrell added.