UrduPoint.com

Borrell Says He Decided To Expel Several Employees Of Russian Permanent Mission In EU

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Borrell Says He Decided to Expel Several Employees of Russian Permanent Mission in EU

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that he had decided to declare a number of employees of the Russian Permanent Mission in the EU personae non gratae.

"Today I decided to designate persona non grata a number of officials of the permanent mission of the Russian Federation to the European Union for engaging in activities contrary to their diplomatic status," he said.

The head of the Russian mission was invited to the European External Action Service to familiarize himself with this decision, Borrell added.

Related Topics

Russia European Union

Recent Stories

Another two dengue cases reported in Punjab

Another two dengue cases reported in Punjab

4 minutes ago
 Vegetable, fruit prices go up in Hazara

Vegetable, fruit prices go up in Hazara

6 minutes ago
 Muhammad Iqbal Awan posted as AC Latifabad

Muhammad Iqbal Awan posted as AC Latifabad

6 minutes ago
 Rs 315,600 fine imposed on profiteers

Rs 315,600 fine imposed on profiteers

6 minutes ago
 Interviews held for vacant posts

Interviews held for vacant posts

6 minutes ago
 Russian Ombudswoman Confirms 86-for-86 People Exch ..

Russian Ombudswoman Confirms 86-for-86 People Exchange Between Ukraine, Russia

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.