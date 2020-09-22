Borrell Says He Sees No Grounds for Suspending EU-Ukraine Visa-Free Regime

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that there are currently no grounds for halting a visa-free regime between Ukraine and Europe.

"The European Union has regular reports mechanism, the last one is of 20 of July 2020 ... And this report confirms that Ukraine continues to fulfill the visa liberalization benchmark. It is confirmed that to this day, Ukraine was fulfilling all the requirements," Borrell said at a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Since June 2017, Ukrainian citizens holding biometric passports can travel to Europe's Schengen zone without a visa and spend up to 90 days there during each 180-day period starting from the date of the first entry.

The visa-free regime enables Ukrainians to travel for business, leisure and family-related purposes, but not to receive a permit to work or study.

Ukraine has been striving to join the European Union and NATO since the power shift in 2014. In February 2019, then-Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko signed a law enshrining Kiev's course toward NATO and the EU membership in the constitution.

Both blocs, however, have repeatedly stated that it is premature to speak about Ukraine joining them until the country meets certain membership criteria.