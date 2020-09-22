UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Borrell Says He Sees No Grounds For Suspending EU-Ukraine Visa-Free Regime

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 11:39 PM

Borrell Says He Sees No Grounds for Suspending EU-Ukraine Visa-Free Regime

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that there are currently no grounds for halting a visa-free regime between Ukraine and Europe

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that there are currently no grounds for halting a visa-free regime between Ukraine and Europe.

"The European Union has regular reports mechanism, the last one is of 20 of July 2020 ... And this report confirms that Ukraine continues to fulfill the visa liberalization benchmark. It is confirmed that to this day, Ukraine was fulfilling all the requirements," Borrell said at a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Since June 2017, Ukrainian citizens holding biometric passports can travel to Europe's Schengen zone without a visa and spend up to 90 days there during each 180-day period starting from the date of the first entry.

The visa-free regime enables Ukrainians to travel for business, leisure and family-related purposes, but not to receive a permit to work or study.

Ukraine has been striving to join the European Union and NATO since the power shift in 2014. In February 2019, then-Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko signed a law enshrining Kiev's course toward NATO and the EU membership in the constitution.

Both blocs, however, have repeatedly stated that it is premature to speak about Ukraine joining them until the country meets certain membership criteria.

Related Topics

NATO Business Ukraine Europe European Union Kiev February June July Visa 2017 2019 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Chief of Staff tours site of UAE-Greece joint mili ..

55 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 4 businesses and warns 18 for ..

1 hour ago

Britain to impose new virus curbs as WHO issues gr ..

57 seconds ago

Federal Cabinet allows rationalizing prices of dru ..

59 seconds ago

Facebook challenges hate-speech hearing summons in ..

1 minute ago

Ford Canada, Union Strike Deal Securing $1.5Bln in ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.