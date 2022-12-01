UrduPoint.com

Borrell Says He Will Present Proposal On Special Tribunal On Ukraine At OSCE Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2022 | 06:11 PM

Borrell Says He Will Present Proposal on Special Tribunal on Ukraine at OSCE Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday that he would present a European Commission plan to create a special tribunal on Ukraine at the annual conference of the 29th Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe's (OSCE) Ministerial Council.

"I will present a proposal of the High Representative, together with the (European) Commission, in order to support the work of the International Criminal Court (ICC) - which is already working a lot - to support the Ukrainian Prosecutor (General) to gather evidence of these atrocities, and to support the proposal for a special tribunal dedicated to this issue - to the war crimes in Ukraine," Borrell told reporters ahead of the meeting.

The European Union's top diplomat stated that this proposal needed to be approved by EU countries and then would be submitted for consideration by the United Nations.

Borrell also noted that he would urge foreign ministers at the meeting to support plans for Ukraine's reconstruction using Russian frozen assets and figure out legal ways to do so.

Earlier in the year, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe called for the creation of a special international criminal tribunal for Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that West's attempts to create a "tribunal" for Ukraine were not legitimate, would not be accepted and would be condemned, as Russia strongly rejects accusations of war crimes in Ukraine.

The annual conference of the 29th OSCE Ministerial Council kicked off in the Polish city of Lodz on Thursday to review and assess the security situation in the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian area and the organization's work in all its fields of work.

Related Topics

Assembly ICC United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe European Union Criminals All Top Court

Recent Stories

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi ..

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi Azadi

1 hour ago
 Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assem ..

Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assemblies

1 hour ago
 Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial ..

Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial Govts in tackling with menace ..

1 hour ago
 United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

3 hours ago
 U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Educati ..

U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Education Sector

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.