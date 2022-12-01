Borrell Says He Will Present Proposal on Special Tribunal on Ukraine at OSCE Talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday that he would present a European Commission plan to create a special tribunal on Ukraine at the annual conference of the 29th Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe's (OSCE) Ministerial Council.

"I will present a proposal of the High Representative, together with the (European) Commission, in order to support the work of the International Criminal Court (ICC) - which is already working a lot - to support the Ukrainian Prosecutor (General) to gather evidence of these atrocities, and to support the proposal for a special tribunal dedicated to this issue - to the war crimes in Ukraine," Borrell told reporters ahead of the meeting.

The European Union's top diplomat stated that this proposal needed to be approved by EU countries and then would be submitted for consideration by the United Nations.

Borrell also noted that he would urge foreign ministers at the meeting to support plans for Ukraine's reconstruction using Russian frozen assets and figure out legal ways to do so.

Earlier in the year, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe called for the creation of a special international criminal tribunal for Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that West's attempts to create a "tribunal" for Ukraine were not legitimate, would not be accepted and would be condemned, as Russia strongly rejects accusations of war crimes in Ukraine.

The annual conference of the 29th OSCE Ministerial Council kicked off in the Polish city of Lodz on Thursday to review and assess the security situation in the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian area and the organization's work in all its fields of work.