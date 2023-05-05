Borrell Says His China Visit Postponed Due to COVID-19, to Take Place in Future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that his visit to China, postponed due to COVID-19, will take place later.

"Yes I got COVID and maybe it was not so bad because Beijing was crowded with Europeans, there were so many that maybe it was not a good moment to go, I will go," Borrell told a conference in Florence, Italy.

In mid-April, Borrell tested positive for COVID-19 and had to postpone his visit to China. The chief EU diplomat twitted that he was "feeling well" and had no symptoms.