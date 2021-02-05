Borrell Says Impossible to Predict When EU Will Reopen External Borders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) There is no telling when the European Union will be able to reopen borders to travelers from outside the bloc, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday.

"It is impossible for me to make any prediction as to when member states will decide to reopen the European Union's external border, but this is precisely why it is so important that we work together in a coordinated way in order to overcome the pandemic," Borrell told a news conference in Moscow.

He said that curbs on travel were a necessary constraint that no one took lightly, but governments were working together toward a reopening of societies, economies and borders "as quick as possible but as safely as possible."