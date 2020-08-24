Borrell Says Impressed by Peaceful Protests Held by Belarusians Seeking Democratic Change

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell on Sunday praised mass and peaceful demonstrations held in Belarus earlier in the day by those who oppose the results of the recent presidential election in the country and seek a democratic change.

On Sunday, tens of thousands gathered in the center of the Belarusian capital Minsk for the third weekend of protests against President Alexander Lukashenko. At least 20,000 were thronging Independence Square in the early afternoon. They held a minute of silence for two people killed in post-election clashes with security forces, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"Hugely impressed by massive and peaceful demonstrations in Minsk and across #Belarus. They show determination and courage of the Belarusian people to seek democratic change. Authorities must enter into a national dialogue without delay," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

Mass opposition protests broke out across Belarus following a presidential election on August 9 that saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While according to the electoral authorities Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that its key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.