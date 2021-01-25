Borrell Says Informed Council of Plan to Visit Moscow in February

EU high representative for the foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said Monday he told the EU foreign ministers of his intention to accept Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's invitation to visit Moscow in the first week of February

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) EU high representative for the foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said Monday he told the EU foreign ministers of his intention to accept Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's invitation to visit Moscow in the first week of February.

"I informed the council about my intention of visiting Moscow, attending a long-lasting invitation from minister Lavrov. It is going to take place in the first week of February. It will be a good opportunity to discuss with my Russian counterpart all relevant issues," Borrell said at a press briefing.

Meanwhile, in March, "the European Council is going to have a session devoted to this relationship with Russia," the EU top diplomat said.